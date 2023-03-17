Four months ago, Bubby poured Vicks Vapor Rub into a lit candle, which caused his burns.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — It's been four months since a freak accident left a Powder Springs baby with burns on more than 40% of his body.

Amahd Black, a 21-month-old also known as Bubby, is finally back home after spending months at the burn care center in Augusta, but his mom says every day brings a new challenge.

“We just went in public not too long ago and people stared and kids acted like they were scared of him," Rochenda Golightly, Bubby's mom said. "And that was really hard."

Bubby slipped through his baby gate back in November and caught fire after getting too close to a lit candle.

"There was a candle and he had Vicks Vapor Rub on him and immediately caught on fire," said Golightly. Nanny cam video caught the child pouring it into the flame, causing a small explosion of light, prompting the burns.

His father rushed him to the hospital where Bubby was immediately airlifted by helicopter to the pediatric burn unit in Augusta. He's only been home a short time, but his mom says his care is still around the clock.

“He's got occupational therapy on Tuesday, doctors appointments on Wednesday or Thursday, and garments in between," added Golightly.

Bubby is still receiving skin graphs and has another surgery next month. But despite being in pain, his mom says Bubby is still a happy and playful baby.

She says their family is in need of specialized burn victim products for infants as well as prayers and supports from the community.