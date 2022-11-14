Suspect is still at large and area under 'shelter in place' order, according to University of Virginia Police Department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — 3 people have died and 2 additional victims were injured after a shooting on the Grounds of the University of Virginia, according to a statement released early Monday morning by University President Jim Ryan.

The University of Virginia Police Department identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones. The department says he is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, the shooting took place at the Culbreth Garage on Culbreth Road. The university's police department issued an initial alert on social media around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities described Jones as wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes.

He may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag 'TWX3580,' said UVA police.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

The two other victims hurt in the shooting are receiving medical care, according to a statement by University President Jim Ryan.

The school's emergency management office said people in the area are asked to shelter in place.

UPDATE: 1 SUSPECT IS AT LARGE, CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. REACH OUT TO FRIENDS & FAMILY TO ADVISE OF YOUR STATUS. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

UVA officials ask family and friends with questions about the incident to call the school's emergency hotline at (877) 685-4836.

In an email Monday, Robyn Hadley, UVA vice president and dean of students, urged students to follow the advice of police to shelter in place or seek shelter.

The attached email was just sent to the @UVA student body: pic.twitter.com/NWzxyzFVJG — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

"We've all received several shelter in place texts, and they are frightening," Hadley wrote. "Please, please take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active."

Hadley also confirmed multiple departments are assisting in the situation.

This is a developing story.