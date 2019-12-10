Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, according to multiple local media outlets.

Details are limited at this time, but photos and videos from the scene showed a heavy law enforcement presence Saturday morning at the New England Pentecostal Church.

The Pelham Police Chief confirmed to WMUR that there is a shooting investigation underway. The Hillsborough County Attorney General told WMUR that a suspect is in custody and there are currently no fatalities.

There's no word yet on how many people may have been shot.

Pelham is located about 40 miles south of Concord, New Hampshire's capital. It borders Massachusetts.

The shooting was reported about two hours before the church was set to host a celebration of life for a pastor who was murdered earlier this month, WMUR reporter Siobhan Lopez said.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu tweeted that state officials were on scene assisting in the investigation.

"While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners," Sununu tweeted.