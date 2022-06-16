Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Alabama church shooting, suspect held

Police said the shooting happened Thursday evening at Saint Stephens Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills.

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — 1 person is dead and 2 were injured on Thursday during a shooting at an Alabama church, police said. The suspect is now in custody.

Police said the shooting took place at Saint Stephens Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday. A police statement said authorities received a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m. at the church and rushed to the scene.

The statement said that while a suspect had been detained, it did not identify the person or details of what had happened.

Police said numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene and that more information would be released later.