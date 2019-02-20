CHICAGO — Chicago Police have officially classified "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett as a suspect in a felony investigation over whether he filed a false police report.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi revealed Wednesday afternoon that detectives were currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.

Guglielmi added that filing a false police report is a Class 4 felony.

Earlier in the day, officials had said Smollett's attorneys were meeting with prosecutors and police investigators.

Smollett, who is black and gay and plays the character Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox TV show, said the men attacked him at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 as he was walking home from a Subway sandwich shop in downtown Chicago. He said they beat him, made racist and homophobic comments and yelled "This is MAGA country" — an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again" — before looping a rope around his neck and fleeing.

Investigators went through hundreds of hours of private and public surveillance video from the area where Smollett said he was attacked but couldn't find footage of the beating. They did find and release images of two people they said they wanted to question. And last week, police picked up the two brothers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport as they returned from Nigeria and questioned them about the attack. They also searched the men's apartment.

The men, who were identified to multiple media outlets by their attorney as Abimbola "Abel" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, were held for nearly 48 hours on suspicion of assaulting Smollett before being released Friday. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said last week that media reports about the attack being a hoax were unconfirmed by case detectives, but on Saturday, he said the men provided information that had "shifted the trajectory of the investigation." He also said detectives had requested another interview with Smollett.

FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation after party at Wollman Rink in Central Park in New York. Smollett, who is black and gay, has said he was attacked by two masked men shouting racial and anti-gay slurs early Jan. 29, 2019. Chicago police said on Saturday, Feb. 16, "the trajectory of the investigation" into the reported attack on Smollett has shifted and they want to conduct another interview with the "Empire" actor. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Chicago's top prosecutor, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, recused herself from the investigation Tuesday, according to a one-sentence statement issued by a spokeswoman.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision to recuse herself was made to address potential questions of impartiality based upon familiarity with potential witnesses in the case," spokeswoman Tandra Simonton said. She didn't elaborate as to how Foxx was familiar with anyone in the case and she said Foxx would have no further comment. Foxx's first assistant, Joe Magats, will oversee the case, the office said.