DALLAS — At least 16 women were found at a northwest Dallas warehouse Wednesday during a sex trafficking raid, WFAA has learned.

The women were put on buses to be taken to a safe location, Dallas police sources said.

Several people were arrested during the raid, which was conducted after a lengthy investigation. WFAA also saw multiple vehicles towed from the warehouse, a massage parlor operated under tha name Passion and located in an industrial area near Stemmons Freeway and Royal Lane.

The operation was one of the first conducted by the recently resurrected Dallas police vice unit.

Dallas PD’s vice unit was re-established late last year to combat prostitution, obscenity laws and gambling, according to a Dallas City Hall memo posted in October.

For a year, those crimes were handled by narcotics and patrol officers after Chief Renee Hall disbanded the vice unit in November of 2017 over “numerous policy violations,” according to the memo.

Investigators looking into accusations made against the former vice officers found no crimes were committed. An internal investigation found only minor violations.

Residents in northwest Dallas have complained about a growing prostitution problem since the unit was disbanded.

