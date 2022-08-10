What are alternatives to single-use plastics to fight plastic pollution and climate change?

The plastic cup from your daily iced coffee, cutlery with your to-go order or even plastic takeout containers from food delivers are causing harm to the environment.

NEW YORK — Plastic cups, utensils and takeout containers – all single-use plastics that come from eating out add up.

There not only in the trash, but often end up in unintended places.

Forty-four percent of plastic litter in the ocean comes from beverage cups and takeout food containers.

“Even before starting the business, there were a lot of lifestyle questions that were arising for myself and my family – and reducing waste was a big part of that,” Jinah Ahn said.

Ahn owns Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen, a Korean restaurant in Troy, New York. She eliminated single-use plastics at her restaurant to reflect her own sense of social responsibility.

“We’re extremely intentional about choosing companies that invest solely into green and compostable items,” Ahn said.

Less than 6% of plastic products actually get recycled in the United States, which is why it is important for restaurants to find substitutes for your takeout.

The best alternative to single-use plastic containers is reusable dishware. It’s the “gold standard” option to fight plastic pollution and climate change.

If that’s not possible, disposable products that are certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute are the next best thing.

