Plane catches on fire in Peru airport after striking vehicle on runway

Operations at Lima's main airport have been suspended and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

LIMA, Peru — A LATAM Airlines plane taking off from Lima's international airport struck a firetruck on the runway and caught fire Friday. Authorities said the plane's passengers and crew were all safe, but two firefighters in the truck were killed.

Lima Airport Partners, the company that operates Jorge Chávez airport, said in a tweet that operations at the facility had been suspended. There were 102 passengers and six crew members aboard the Airbus A320neo.

“Our teams are providing the necessary care to all passengers, who are in good condition,” the company said.

Luis Ponce La Jara, general commander of the fire department, said two firefighters were killed and one was injured when the truck they were in was struck by the plane. Both the plane and the firetruck were in motion when they collided.

Flight LA2213 was taking off from Lima's main airport en route to the Peruvian city of Juliaca.

Videos on social media showed smoke coming from a large plane on the runway.

According to the fire department, the incident was registered at 3:25 p.m. and four rescue units were mobilized.

Fire department chief Mario Casaretto told local media that “we do not yet know technically what happened.”

The Prosecutor's Office in Callao, where the airport is located, said an investigation into the cause of the accident had been opened.