Man accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios in California

VISALIA, Calif. — It wasn't Florida this time.
Detectives in California say a 34-year-old man stole a trailer filled with 42,000 pounds of pistachios.
This month, Touchstone Pistachio Company did a routine audit and discovered the pistachios were missing.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office of Visalia, California, said its investigators found a tractor trailer had been moved from the Montemayor Trucking lot in Delano to a different nearby lot. Detectives say the pistachios were “being moved from 2,000-pound sacks into smaller bags for re-sale."
Alberto Montemayor, of Montemayor Trucking, was arrested and booked into jail.
The remaining pistachios were returned to the Touchstone Pistachio Company.
- Closing arguments in Ronnie Oneal III's double murder trial set for Monday
- Officials say Florida deadly Pride parade crash was not intentional
- Lightning return home hungry for Game 5
- Florida couple faces $50 a day fine for displaying small gay pride flag
- Don't do this: Illegally-parked car gets swamped
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter