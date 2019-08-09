ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An Australian vegan took her neighbors to court because she says they won't stop cooking meat on the barbecue.

9News reports Cilla Carden was so fed up with the smell of meat and fish she brought a complaint to the country's State Administrative Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

"They've put it there so I smell fish, all I can smell is fish. I can't enjoy my backyard, I can't go out there," Carden said.

She, too, reportedly is upset with the amount of cigarette smoke coming into her yard and the sound of children playing. Carden told the TV station "it's been turmoil" and she cannot sleep.

One neighbor invited a reporter into their backyard to show he removed the barbecue and told his children not to play basketball.

The courts sided against her and ruled against any appeal, but Carden reportedly plans not to give up fighting.

The New York Post reported that thousands of people are now planning to attend a cookout outside of her home.

A Facebook page called "Community BBQ for Cilla Carden" asks people to BBQ at their own local locations around the world and share pictures to the group.

An edited post in the group said the planned street event will not be held because of logistics, but they hope hundreds, if not thousands of people across the globe will BBQ that day.

The scheduled day is Oct. 19.

