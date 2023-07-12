Pepsi unveils exclusive pineapple flavor at Little Caesars

“Together with Pepsi, we’re satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping."

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza has long been a polarizing question. Now, Pepsi and Little Caesars are hoping customers can enjoy it in their drinks too.

This summer, Pepsi and Little Caesars are giving pineapple lovers more ways to enjoy the pizza topping by bringing Pepsi Pineapple exclusively to the pizza chain.

Starting July 17, and for a limited time only, Little Caesars customers can get the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple and a Large 2-Topping Thin Crust Pizza when purchased online for $9.99.

“There’s always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer for Little Caesars.

“Together with Pepsi, we’re satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both."

Pepsi Pineapple made its original debut in 2020 for a limited time.