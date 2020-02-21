A lot of weird things get confiscated by Transportation Security Administration officers at airport checkpoints, but one recent discovery even surprised them.

TSA revealed Friday that a traveler at Montana's Glacier Park International Airport recently tried to get on an airplane with pepper spray concealed inside an inhaler.

The passenger reportedly tried to pack the pepper spray in their checked bag, but it didn't meet the guidelines. So, instead of leaving it behind, they tried to conceal it in their inhaler.

"TSA officers gasped when they discovered the pepper spray inside the inhaler," TSA explained in a blog post.

Meanwhile, TSA officers at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Feb. 6 found a knife attached to a passenger's prosthetic leg. TSA explained that an officer conducting a pat-down of the leg found the knife and the traveler stated he just forgot about it.

"Let’s get to the point: knives are not allowed through the security checkpoint, but can easily be packed in checked bags," TSA advised.

And one discovery in Florida left officers speechless when a passenger at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport tried to bring an inert grenade in their luggage, reportedly claiming they didn't know that wasn't allowed.

"Really!?? ICYMI they are not. Let’s all learn from what has to be an embarrassing and costly mistake," TSA wrote.

The agency added that when officers discover what looks like an explosive, they have to call in specialists and it can lead to delays or missed flights, plus a "stiff" fine for whoever is at fault.

And earlier this week, an unusual item in a checked bag raised some eyebrows at Newark Airport. It was a German World War II optical range-finder that looks like a surface-to-air missile launcher, but the item was screened and cleared to fly in a passenger's checked baggage.