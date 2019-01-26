HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt took taking the high road to an all-new level.

After he was criticized on Twitter by a man he doesn't know because the two had differing political affiliations, the funnyman got serious when he took a look at Michael Beatty's social media profile.

"Aw, man. This dude just attacked me on Twitter and I joked back but then I looked at his timeline and he’s in a LOT of trouble health-wise," he wrote. "I’d be pissed off too. He’s been dealt some s----- cards - let’s deal him some good ones. Click and donate - just like I’m about to."

Oswalt shared a link to the man's GoFundMe page, where Beatty, a 64-year-old from Huntsville, Alabama, explained that after "two weeks in hospital with Sepsis" and after almost dying, he had a mound of medical bills to pay. Oswalt also chipped in $2,000 of his own money to the cause.

"I was in critical condition w/Sepsis. I coded twice in the ER but came right back. (stubborn according to my wife)," Beatty wrote.

Well, that share by Oswalt really helped -- to the tune of more than $30,000 raised for his goal of $5,000!

On Thursday, Beatty replied to Oswalt and told the man he once criticized that he's now a loyal fan on more than an entertainment level.

"Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words," he wrote. "You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful words from my mouth could result in such an outpouring. Thank you for this and I will pass this on to my cousin who needs help. A cascade."

Oswalt couldn't be happier, writing back, "I’m glad the $$$ goal was met."

And it looks like Oswalt has some competition when it comes to the jokes.

"I want to thank everyone who came to my aid with generous outpourings- and also to @pattonoswalt without whom I would not be the recipient of so much love and support. I'm not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this. And to quote Stuart on Big Bang 'meat tonight'!" he added.

Beatty told the Washington Post Thursday that he never expected such support after attacking Oswalt on Twitter.

"If anything, I expected a scathing retort or just to be ignored, but that’s not what happened," he said.

Beatty said this experience has changed him in more ways than one and that he's now more open to other points of view.

"I’m having to reevaluate some of the things I’ve gone along with," he added.