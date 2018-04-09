WASHINGTON (AP) — A man whose daughter died in the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., tried to shake the hand of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a break in Tuesday's confirmation hearing.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie died in the February 2018 attack, approached Kavanaugh after he rose from the witness table for a lunch break. He put out his hand to Kavanaugh, who paused for a moment before turning away as a security guard stepped in. Afterward, Guttenberg tweeted that Kavanaugh "did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence."

White House spokesman Raj Shah says security intervened before Kavanaugh could shake the hand of the "unidentified individual."

After the encounter, Capitol Police talked with Guttenberg. He was again sitting in the hearing room for the afternoon session.

