A Facebook post on Saturday announced the death of Sgt. Jared Ulinski.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video comes from a story WTOL 11 did with Sgt. Ulinski in 2016.

The Findlay Post for the Ohio State Highway Patrol is closed after a sergeant on duty died at the location according to an OSHP Facebook post.

Troopers say Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski served with the OSHP for just over two decades.

The Patrol regrets to announce the line of duty death of Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski, Findlay District, after he was found... Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday, July 31, 2021

He was a member of the 134th Academy Class back in June of 1999.

The OHSP has not confirmed when or how Sergeant Ulinski died but says the incident remains under investigation by the Hancock County Coroner's Office along with the Patrol.

Ulinski was 44-years-old.

A procession to bring Ulinski's body to the Lucas County Coroner's Office included a rendering of honors on an I-75 overpass of by the Perrysburg Fire Department according to State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, who took part in the procession.

On Saturday night, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and Ohio flags flown on public buildings and grounds to be flown at half-staff as well as at the statehouse and some other public buildings in Columbus.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Ulinski's funeral.

In honor of the life and service of Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski who died today, Governor DeWine... Posted by Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday, July 31, 2021