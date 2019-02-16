The 91st Annual Academy Awards are just one week away, but don't fret if you haven't caught up on all of the films nominated yet. We've rounded up the easiest ways to watch this year's Oscar nominated films, and the best part is that you don't even have to leave your couch for some of them.

Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" leads the pack with 10 nominations this year. The film is a Netflix original and can be streamed with a subscription. Many films that were released earlier last year like Black Panther are also available online. Amazon prices vary from $2.99 for a movie rental to $19.99 to purchase the movie. Many films such as Bohemian Rhapsody are still showing in theaters for those that want a classic movie-going experience.

The Oscars will air live on ABC on February 24 at 8:00 P.M. ET. Hulu subcribers with Hulu Live TV can also stream it live on the website.

Here's the the list of every film nominated for an Oscar, with information on where to watch them.

"Black Panther"

Nominated for: Best Picture, Production Design, Costume Design, Original Score, Original Song (All the Stars) , Sound Editing and Sound Mixing

Where to watch: stream on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play or Netflix

“BlacKkKlansman”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Directing, Actor in a Supporting Role (Adam Driver), Adapted Screenplay and Film Editing

Where to Watch: stream on Amazon, YouTube or Google Play

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Rami Malek), Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing

Where to Watch: stream on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play or check tickets and showtimes near you

"The Favourite'

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Olivia Colman), Directing, Actress in a Supporting Role (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design and Film Editing

Where to Watch: Stream on YouTube, Google Play or check tickets and showtimes near you

“Green Book”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Viggo Mortensen), Actor in a Supporting Role (Mahershala Ali), Original Screenplay and Film Editing

Where to watch: check tickets and showtimes near you

"Roma"

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Yalitza Aparicio), Directing, Actress in a Supporting Role (Marina de Tavira), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Foreign Language Film, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing

Where to watch: stream on Netflix or check tickets and showtimes near you

"A Star is Born"

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Lady Gaga), Actor in a Leading Role (Bradley Cooper), Actor in a Supporting Role (Sam Elliott), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Original Song (Shallow) and Sound Mixing

“Vice”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Christian Bale), Directing (Adam McKay) , Actor in a Supporting Role (Sam Rockwell), Actress in a Supporting Role (Amy Adams), Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: check tickets and showtimes near you

"Incredibles 2"

Nominated For: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, or Google Play

"Isle of Dogs"

Nominated For: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon, YouTube, or Google Play

"Mirai"

Nominated For: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: check tickets and showtimes near you

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

Nominated For: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Stream on YouTube, Google Play or check tickets and showtimes near you

"Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse"

Nominated For: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: check tickets and showtimes near you

"Avengers: Infinity War"

Nominated for: Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, or Google Play

"Christopher Robin"

Nominated for: Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon, YouTube, or Google Play

"Ready Player One"

Nominated for: Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Stream on HBO GO, Amazon, YouTube, or Google Play

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Nominated for: Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Stream on Neflix, Amazon, YouTube, or Google Play

A Quiet Place

Nominated for: Sound Editing

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon, YouTube, or Google Play

"The Wife"

Nominated For: Actress in a Leading Role (Glenn Close)

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play or check tickets and showtimes near you



"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Nominated for: Actress in a Leading Role (Melissa McCarthy), Actor in a Supporting Role (Richard E. Grant) and Adapted Screenplay

Where to Watch: Stream on YouTube, Google Play or check tickets and showtimes online

"At Eternity's Gate"

Nominated for: Actor in a Leading Role (Willem DaFoe)

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play or check tickets and showtimes near you

"Cold War"

Nominated for: Directing, Cinematography and Foreign Language Film (Poland)

Where to watch: check tickets and showtimes near you

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

Nominated For: Actress in a Supporting Role (Regina King), Original Score,

Where to Watch: check tickets and showtimes near you

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

Nominated For: Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design and Original Song (When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings)

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix or check tickets and showtimes near you

"First Reformed"

Nominated for: Original Screenplay

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play or check tickets and showtimes near you

"Never Look Away"

Nominated For: Cinematography and Foreign Language Film (Germany)

Where to Watch: check tickets and showtimes near you

"First Man"

Nominated For: Production Design, Visual Effects and Sound Editing

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon, YouTube or Google Play

"Mary Poppins Returns"

Nominated For: Production Design, Costume Design, Original Score an Original Song (The Place Where Lost Things Go)

Where to Watch: check tickets and showtimes near you

"Capernaum"

Nominated For: Foreign Language Film (Lebanon)

Where to Watch: check tickets and showtimes near you

"Shoplifters"

Nominated For: Foreign Language Film (Japan)

Where to Watch: Stream on YouTube or check tickets and showtimes near you

"Free Solo"

Nominated For: Documentary Feature

Where to Watch: Stream on YouTube, Google Play or check tickets and showtimes near you

"Hale County This Morning, This Evening"

Nominated For: Documentary Feature

Where to Watch: check tickets and showtimes near you

"Minding the Gap"

Nominated For: Documentary Feature

Where to Watch: Stream on Hulu or check tickets and showtimes near you

"Of Fathers and Sons"

Nominated For: Documentary Feature

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon

"RBG"

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon or YouTube

"Black Sheep"

Nominated For: Documentary Short Subject

Where to Watch: Stream on Short of the Week

"End Game"

Nominated For: Documentary Short Subject

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix

"Lifeboat"

Nominated For: Documentary Short Subject

Where to Watch: Stream free from the New Yorker

"A Night at the Garden"

Nominated For: Documentary Short Subject

Where to Watch: Stream free on PBS

"Period. End of Sentence."

Nominated For: Documentary Short Subject

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix

"Animal Behavior"

Nominated For: Animated Short Film

Where to Watch: Watch all shorts by searching for tickets and showtimes near you

"Bao"

Nominated For: Animated Short Film

Where to Watch: Stream on YouTube or Google Play, or Watch all shorts by searching for tickets and showtimes near you

"Late Afternoon"

Nominated For: Animated Short Film

Where to Watch: Watch all shorts by searching for tickets and showtimes near you

"One Small Step"

Nominated For: Animated Short Film

Where to Watch: Watch all shorts by searching for tickets and showtimes near you

"Weekends"

Nominated For: Animated Short Film

Where to Watch: Watch all shorts by searching for tickets and showtimes near you

"Detainment"

Nominated For: Live Action Short Film

Where to Watch: Watch all shorts by searching for tickets and showtimes near you

"Fauve"

Nominated For: Live Action Short Film

Where to Watch: Watch all shorts by searching for tickets and showtimes near you

"Margeurite"

Nominated For: Live Action Short Film

Where to Watch: Watch all shorts by searching for tickets and showtimes near you

"Mother"

Nominated For: Live Action Short Film

Where to Watch: Watch all shorts by searching for tickets and showtimes near you

"Skin"

Nominated For: Live Action Short Film

Where to Watch: Watch all shorts by searching for tickets and showtimes near you

"Border"

Nominated for: Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Not currently available

"Mary Queen of Scots"

Nominated For: Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch