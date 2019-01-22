NEW YORK — The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences unveiled nominations to the 91st Oscars Tuesday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees.
Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" and Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" have led all films with 10 nominations each.
With "Roma," Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought. Marvel, too, joined the club with "Black Panther," the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture.
Spike Lee has been nominated for his first directing Oscar 40 years after a writing nod for 1989's "Do the Right Thing."
The Oscars this year are on on Sunday, February 24 on ABC. The show will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.
Watch the nominations announcement here:
Here is the list of the 2019 nominees
Best Picture
Black Panther
Blackklansmen
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Greenbook
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willen Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Directing
Blackklansmen, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Greenbook
Adam Driver, Blackkklansmen
Sam Elliot, A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Cohen and Ethan Cohen
Blackklansmen, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofgener and Jeff Whitty
A Star is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters
Original Screenplay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Film Editing
Blackkklansmen
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Greenbook
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum, Lebanon
Cold War, Poland
Never Look Away, Germany
Roma, Mexico
Shoplifters, Japan
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hail County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Margeurite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
Blackkklansmen
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"I'll Fight," RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow," A Star is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
The Associated Press contributed to this report.