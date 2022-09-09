What's next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign

As Britain undergoes a period of national mourning, here's a look at what will happen in the coming days leading up to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

LONDON, UK — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a 10-day period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace said Friday that the specific date for the queen's funeral "will be confirmed in due course."

Details of the plans for the immediate aftermath of the queen's death, known as "London Bridge," were revealed by The Guardian in 2017. In 2021, Politico reported that it obtained documents that further laid out the plans and detailed Prince Charles’ accession to the throne – reportedly named Operation Spring Tide.

Because the queen died while at her summer home in Scotland, another plan code named "Operation Unicorn" will also be activated, Politico reported in 2021.

It's believed that everything that's been pre-scheduled is tentative as King Charles III will get the final say on funeral plans.

Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days

Friday, September 9 (Day 1)

- King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, travel from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.

- Noon local time (7 a.m. Eastern) - Church bells ring at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral and cross the country in honor of the queen.

- Noon (7 a.m. Eastern) - Parliament holds a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.

- 1 p.m. (8 a.m. Eastern) - Gun salutes are fired in London’s Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen’s life.

- Afternoon - The king meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

- 6 p.m. (1 p.m. Eastern) - The king makes a televised address to the nation.

- 6 p.m. - A service of remembrance is held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the queen.

Saturday, September 10 (Day 2)

10 a.m. (5 a.m. Eastern) — Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with a group of senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.

11 a.m. (6 a.m. Eastern) — An official reads the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James's Palace. It is also read out in other locations across the U.K.

1 p.m. — Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.

What else will happen in the next 10 days?

- The queen’s body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, and then to London.

- She will lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the public will be able to pay their respects.

- A state funeral at Westminster Abbey is due to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

- After the funeral, the queen's coffin will make its final journey that afternoon to Windsor Castle and St. George's Chapel, according to the BBC. The queen's coffin will then be lowered into the royal vault.

- The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen’s funeral.

When will Charles' coronation take place?

No date has been set for Charles' official coronation, but he officially became king upon the queen's death. The coronation might not take place for months.