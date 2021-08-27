Navy corpsman from northern Ohio among those killed in Kabul attack

The family of Maxton William Soviak is asking for privacy at this time.

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Maxton William Soviak, a man from northern Ohio serving as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy, was among those killed in the Kabul attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Soviak's mother confirmed his death with 3News' Mark Naymik on Friday morning. She also provided Soviak's photo and says the family is asking for privacy.

The Navy also confirmed in a brief statement Friday that one of their sailors was killed during the attack at the Abbey gate in Kabul, but did not provide many details at this time.

“We mourn the loss of this Sailor and we offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of our fallen shipmate,” according to the Navy’s statement.

Our news partners at WTOL in Toledo report that Soviak was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday afternoon regarding the deadly attack, saying there will be action taken against those responsible.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay."

The attack killed at least 13 U.S. troops and 95 Afghans, according to the latest update Friday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, meanwhile, has ordered all American flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the lives lost in the Kabul attack. The order, which also includes Ohio flags, must be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) gave the following statement:

“Jane and I are heartbroken by the death of Max Soviak, a Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman from Berlin Heights, who lost his life in the service of his country. He was a hero who died serving with his Marine brothers helping to save fellow countrymen and our Afghan allies. We mourn his loss and are praying for his family and friends.”

Jeff Sites, who is running in Ohio's Fourth Congressional District, issued the following statement Friday: “I offer my deepest condolences to Max Soviak’s family and to everyone who loved him. Our community and our state are grieving with you, and Max’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) released the following statement Friday after news of Soviak's death broke:

“Our nation mourns the loss of Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, whose uncommon courage in the face of unfathomable danger ensured the safe passage of countless civilians. We will never be able to repay the debt we owe him, but we will be forever grateful for his willingness to serve when America needed him most. Our hearts go out to his family during this time, and we lift them up in prayer that they may find comfort in his memory.”