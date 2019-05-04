VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was shot by a man in a domestic dispute at Naval Air Station Oceana on Friday morning.

NAS Oceana officials said the shooter, a male sailor, was killed by NASO security. The woman, also a sailor, was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Strike Fighter Squadron 37 (VFA-37), Hangar 145.

The incident caused the base to go on lockdown around 7:17 a.m. It has since been lifted.

The incident is currently under investigation.

