NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer opened fire in the Lower Garden District Saturday night, hitting a dog, a police statement said.

People who helped rescue, foster, and adopt the four-month-old Louisiana Catahoula said Apollo's owners were in their home Saturday night when they heard three gunshots outside.

Marcus Gandy said he fostered Apollo for about a month before the dog was adopted.

"His name was Apollo," Gandy told WWLTV.com over the phone. "I have his brother here with me. They're both small enough to carry under your arm."

Apollo, was about a month old when he arrived at Trampled Rose Rescue & Rehab on the Northshore, the program's founder and director Holly Williams said Sunday morning.

Williams described Apollo as a sweet, tiny, cute puppy.

"He was four to five weeks old when we got him December 15," Williams said. "We got his mother and a litter of nine."

Williams said the family that adopted Apollo told her he was killed by NOPD officers.

Having met Apollo through the dog's owners, Jennifer Lee said Apollo was small & playful.

"He was not at all a threat," Lee said. "He couldn't even bark."

Adoption documents dated March 20 noted Apollo's weight. Apollo weighed 12 pounds three weeks before he was shot and killed.

"He's the kind of dog that if he jumped on you, you wouldn't even feel it," Gandy said. "They killed a puppy."

Gandy said Apollo was recently featured as a part of a Pythian Market's first puppy wedding, an effort to raise money for the rescue organization that helped him.

The dog's owners, Derek Brown and Julie-Barecki Brown told The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune they had gotten into an argument the night before.

NOPD was responding to reports of a loud argument.