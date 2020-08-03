ST. LOUIS — 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden spoke in St. Louis on Saturday ahead of the state’s primary election.

He made a little mistake while addressing the crowd.

“We’re going to unite this party and unite this country,” Biden said. “And folks who want to nominate a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an OBiden-Bama Democrat, join us.”

Throughout his speech, Biden encouraged the audience to get out the vote and he highlighted his record as Vice President in the Obama administration. His speech comes after winning the most delegates during Super Tuesday, beating Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Watch his flub below:

Biden's speech was less than 10 minutes long.

Twitter users noticed the gaffe and how little he spoke to the crowd. During his speech, Biden also claimed former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris endorsed him, but she hasn't.

So, who votes next? The next election is Tuesday, March. 10, with primaries in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington state.

Democrats Abroad will also vote. Then there will be a caucus in Northern Mariana on March 14.

Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio vote on March 17 followed by Georgia on March 24. After that, there are still 22 states and three territories left to vote between the end of March and early June.

The next debate is scheduled for March 15 in Phoenix, Arizona.

View Biden's full St. Louis speech below:

