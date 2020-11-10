x
Obamas' production company to create STEM centered animated series for Netflix

An animated series featuring a young Black scientist is said to be coming to Netflix in 2021.

The Obama’s and “Doc McStuffins” creator Chris Nee are teaming up with Netflix to add a new animation series.

According to an article in Black Enterprise, the former president and first lady’s production company, Higher Ground Productions and Nee created more than 40, 12-minute episodes. 

The series is centered around a young Black scientist named Ada Twist. 

The show was apparently inspired by a popular book series written by Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts, which encourages young Black girls to pursue a career in the STEM field.

Ada Twist is expected to debut in 2021, the article says.

