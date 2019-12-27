GREENSBORO, N.C. — A federal judge might put a stop to North Carolina's voter ID law.



The Guilford County Board of Elections confirms that they've been notified that a federal judge plans to block the bill.

Election officials say they haven't received guidance on what this will mean for 2020 elections.

North Carolina voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring voter ID at the polls.

State politicians have been weighing in on this new development:

North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore had the following to say:

“This last-minute attempt by an activist federal judge to overturn the will of North Carolina voters must be immediately appealed by the Governor’s Board of Elections. To issue an injunction against one of the nation’s most lenient voter ID laws – which 34 states already have – without providing an opinion is an outrageous affront to due process, the rights of North Carolina voters, and the rule of law. ”

The North Carolina NAACP called the decision a "voting rights victory" and announced a press conference for today at 1:00 p.m. at the Legislative Building in Raleigh.

