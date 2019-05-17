The birth certificate for the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reveals that Archie was born in a private hospital in London.

The certificate filed Friday makes clear that Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple's Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumored.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in central London on May 6. He is seventh in line for the British throne.

Harry and Meghan announced weeks before the birth that they wanted to keep many details of his birth private.

Meghan's name is listed on the birth certificate as Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

A copy of the birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in London, Friday May 17, 2019.

Jonathan Brady/PA via AP