U.S. Women's National Team star Carli Lloyd almost became the first woman to play in an NFL game this week, according to her trainer. But, alas, her first duty calls.

Lloyd, 37, got a lot of buzz last week when she was invited to Philadelphia Eagles practice. She nailed a 55-yard field goal with room to spare.

Her trainer, James Galanis, told Fox Sports that the video opened the eyes of several NFL teams who subsequently reached out to her. Galanis said one team, which he did not identify, told her they were willing to have her suit up this Thursday for the final preseason game and get some playing time on the field.

"They were willing to put her on the roster," Galanis reportedly said.

But the U.S. Women's National Team is set to play Portugal in an International Friendly on Thursday -- the same day all 32 NFL teams will play their final preseason games. So, there would be a conflict.

Plus, Galanis points out Lloyd probably would have turned it down anyway due to the short amount of preparation time.

“Knowing Carli, I don’t think she would just hop on and do it,” Galanis said. “She would need a couple of weeks training just to get comfortable and acclimatized."

Galanis added that the team which offered her the spot urged her to reach out to them immediately if she decided to seriously try football.

Lloyd told NBCSports.com she believes women can be kickers in the NFL, and that she thinks she could do it.

"Put on the helmet, strap on the pads, go for it. The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well. It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this," Lloyd said.