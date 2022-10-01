NFL players union fires neurotrauma specialist who cleared Tagovailoa in Bills game, sources say

The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last Sunday, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. There are three UNCs, who are paid jointly by the NFL and NFLPA, at each game.

The NFL players union launched an investigation into the team's handling of Tagovailoa's injury on Sunday, after the quarterback hit his head and visibly stumbled before being removed off the field.

He missed just three snaps and returned after halftime. Tagovailoa and the team said a back injury was the reason for his instability after the hit and he wasn’t in concussion protocol.

But just four days after his stumble in the Bills game, Tagovailoa was carried off the field by stretcher after another hit caused his head to violently slam against the turf and his hands to freeze up.

Many former players were critical of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return against Buffalo and start against Cincinnati.

It’s unknown whether there’s any correlation between the two injuries. Concussions are common in the NFL, especially when a player is thrown to the ground by a man Josh Tupou’s size and his head hits the turf.

McDaniel reiterated Friday that Tagovailoa was cleared by several layers of medical professionals during last Sunday's game and said the QB did not have a head injury.