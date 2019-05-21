A presidential pardon won't be enough to clear a person of similar state charges under legislation approved by New York state lawmakers.

The Democrat-led state Assembly passed the measure Tuesday, sending it to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is expected to sign it into law.

The bill adds an exception to the state's double jeopardy law specifying that someone pardoned for a federal crime may still face prosecution in New York. Supporters say the change is needed to ensure a presidential pardon can't derail state investigations into Trump and his associates.

During Tuesday's floor debate, Republican lawmakers denounced the bill as an attack on Trump.

Democrats said the bill is about more than one sitting president and that it's needed to protect the state's independence to prosecute crimes.