LAS VEGAS — The parents of a 5-year-old girl say a Las Vegas dentist set their daughter's mouth on fire as she underwent a routine dental procedure.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the parents last week filed a lawsuit in state district court against Deep Karan Dhillon for injuries the girl suffered.

According to court documents, Dhillon used a tool known as a diamond bur to smooth the girl’s teeth while she was under anesthetics. But the lawsuit says the procedure emitted a spark that “caused the throat pack in (the girl’s) mouth to ignite and produce a fire” that lasted one or two seconds.

The lawsuit says the girl was rushed to University Medical Center, where she was hospitalized for four days with burns to her palate and lower lip.

Dhillon declined to comment.