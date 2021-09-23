What's coming to Netflix and leaving in October 2021

Netflix is keeping up the momentum after some big wins at the Emmys recently. The household name in streaming services won a historic amount of Emmy awards for content that the platform hosts and produces at Sunday's ceremony.
While classic film favorites like "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," "The DaVinci Code" and "Legally Blonde" may be out the door by the end of October, there is still time to watch.
And there will be no shortage of documentary content to satisfy your nonfiction needs as well. Here's a look at what is coming to, and leaving Netflix, for now.
Ready for Oct. 1:
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
The Guilty
MAID
Paik’s Spirit
Scaredy Cats
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
Swallow
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
Diana: The Musical
Forever Rich
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Coming soon:
Inspector Koo (series)
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (documentary)
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (series)
Call My Agent: Bollywood (series)
Encounters: Season 1
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (documentary)
A World Without (film)