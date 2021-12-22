Richland County and City of Columbia officials are planning to turn vacant lots along a Gills Creek neighborhood into a "green oasis."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gills Creek community was among the hardest hit in Columbia during the 2015 flood. Several houses along the creek were condemned and cleared out. Now, county and city officials are looking for neighbors’ input on what to do with the vacant land.

Property along Timberlane Drive is protected under FEMA restrictions that say no structures can be built on the land in case of future floods. Leaving the land natural gives the creek room to overflow without causing damage.

Trish Jerman with the Gills Creek Watershed Association explained that Richland County and the City of Columbia purchased the land with help from FEMA after the floods. They did it so, "the land can be left alone to absorb flood waters," Jerman explained.

Most of the condemned houses on Timberlane near Gills Creek have been cleared out, except for three. There are also four elevated houses on Timberlane that survived the flood, after being remodeled.

'It's really important not to build in areas where flooding takes place because you need to leave room for the water to move,” said Jerman.

She said that during the 2015 flood, Gills Creek overflowed, causing deaths and destroying many houses along Timberlane Drive.

Brandon Bryan, homeowner of one of the four surviving houses, said water rose above the street sign. He bought the house after it was remodeled and has flood insurance.

This Sunday is the last day to give your input! Please take a few minutes to fill out this survey with what you would... Posted by Gills Creek Watershed Association on Friday, December 17, 2021

However, six years after the catastrophic flood, damage can still be seen today.

Jerman showed News19 the three damaged, condemned houses down the street. Plus, she said major debris like washing machines can still be found in the wooded area along Gills Creek.

One of the condemned houses is now publicly owned and will soon be taken down. The other two are "under discussion," according to Jerman.

Jerman explained that leaving the land natural is necessary because, “you’re allowing that land to absorb water, you’re making sure no further damage happens, and without buildings on it, you’re reducing the impact of water going on nearby buildings.”

Currently, the vacant lots are overgrown with weeds and the road easily floods with rain. The Gills Creek Watershed Association plans to clear out the plot and turn it into a revitalized natural habitat. Bryan’s hoping part of the road can be torn out too so people can’t drive through anymore.

“I'd personally just like to see it become a green zone and no paths or walkways or anything back there,” Bryan told News19.