West Virginia's governor fired 34 correction officer trainees who were photographed giving a Nazi salute, and he fired their instructor. He also says four instructors are being suspended without pay.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced his decision Monday after receiving a report from state investigators that the trainees regularly gave the Nazi salute “as a sign of respect” for their instructor in the weeks prior to the release of the photo. Its release earlier this month triggered widespread outrage.

A three-page executive summary was released Monday detailing the state's inquiry into the controversial image.

Moving forward Governor Justice says there will be training for its corrections department staff about the Holocaust. Officials on Tuesday say the leader of the regional Anti-Defamation League has agreed to draft the training materials and coursework.



