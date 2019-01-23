SAN DIEGO — The Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 has been charged with various offenses.

They include allegedly conducting the SEAL's re-enlistment ceremony next to the prisoner's corpse and encouraging enlisted personnel to pose for photos with the body.

Lt. Jacob Portier's court-martial began Tuesday at a San Diego Navy base with the arraignment. His defense attorney says Portier will plead not guilty to all charges at a later date. That procedure is allowed in the military court system.

Portier also is accused of impeding the investigation of Special Warfare Chief Edward Gallagher. Portier was the officer in charge of Gallagher's platoon during the deployment.

Gallagher pleaded not guilty to premeditated murder and other offenses.