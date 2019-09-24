LOUISVILLE, Ky. — September 24 is the 8th annual National Voter Registration Day. This year, more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations and corporate partners will join forces across the nation to help over 250,000 eligible voters update their registration or get registered for the first time.

Community partners running National Voter Registration Day events include nonprofits, libraries, and universities, as well as local election offices, businesses, co-ops, veterans' groups, and more.

National Voter Registration Day has been held on the fourth Tuesday of September since 2012. More than 2.4 million voters have registered or updated their registration as a result of the initiative.

Several public figures and celebrities are expected to engage their fan bases across social media in support of the initiative. Reddit is hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) event at 12 p.m. to answer questions about voter registration. The website is also providing a link to register to vote on their website.

If you participate on Tuesday, you are encouraged to use the hashtag #NationalVoterRegistrationDay to share pictures of any events you attend.

If you want to skip the booth, you can go ahead and get registered to vote online. Click here for information on voter registration in Kentucky. Click here for information on voter registration in Indiana.

You can also register to vote on the National Voter Registration Day website.

MORE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.