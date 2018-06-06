NASA will launch a new rotation of crew members to the International Space Station Wednesday morning.

Russian astronaut Anton Shkaplerov, Norishige Kanai of Japan and American Scott Tingle will end their 168 day mission, handing over command to the Expedition 56 crew. That team is comprised of Americans Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Russian Oleg Artemyev.

The new crew will launch in a Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft at 7:12 a.m. E.T.

While at the ISS, the crew will continue working on experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science.

