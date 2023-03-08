The puppy, now known as "Braveheart," is being kept at Pound Buddies while he awaits his forever home.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A puppy now known as "Braveheart" was rescued from a shipping container after several days thanks to Pound Buddies in Muskegon.

The animal shelter posted the story on its Facebook page Monday, saying the puppy was reportedly left outside the old Pound Buddies building on Friday. Shelter staff searched the area but couldn't find him.

On Saturday, another call reported seeing Braveheart around the building on Keating Avenue. After a second search, he still wasn't located.

It wasn't until Monday when Beacon Recycling reported the puppy in their recycling yard that Pound Buddies staff were able to find him. The tan puppy was hiding in a shipping container between the wall and a stack of boxes.

The Facebook posts said Braveheart was shivering from both the cold and fear.

"With lots of patience and some really yummy treats, the terrified puppy started to feel more relaxed (thanks to his belly and wanting to eat!) and we are happy to report he was secured and now resting in a warm kennel with a full belly," the post reads.

A video of Braveheart accepting treats inside the shipping container was posted and can be seen below:

Braveheart is now being kept at Pound Buddies while he awaits his forever home. To learn more about Pound Buddies, click here.

