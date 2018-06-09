Multiple people have been shot in what dispatch called an "active shooter" situation in Downtown Cincinnati at the Fountain Square Fifth Third office building.

The scene was announced as secure at about 9:15 a.m., but there are multiple victims in the area of 511 Walnut Street.

One victim was located at 5th and Walnut streets, according to police. Another victim was located inside the nearby Graeter's ice cream shop.

Four victims were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, hospital officials said. The police have not yet reported any official information on fatalities.

Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld tweeted "multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities." He also said the gunman is suspected to be dead.

City Councilman Chris Seelbach also tweeted that two people are dead as a result of the shooting. He said one is the shooter. "The number of victims may increase to five," he said.

A witness to the shooting said there were at least three people injured in the shooting.

Leonard Cain was going back inside the bank when someone alerted him of the shooting. He said a woman was also walking into the bank and people tried to get her attention but she had headphones on.

"She walked in the door and he shot her," Cain told The Enquirer.

Cain said he heard up to 15 shots fired.

Emergency vehicles arriving Fountain Sq, police response to 5/3 bldg @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/LnZ2qHfshk — Anne Saker, writer (@apsaker) September 6, 2018

Other witnesses said saw at least two people on stretchers being loaded into ambulances on 5th Street in front of Greater’s.

Zach Fritzhand, who works on the second floor of the Westin hotel building, said the people he saw on the stretchers were not moving.

“There was definitely a lot of blood involved,” he said.

No officers were injured, according to radio traffic and a suspect is in custody.

Civilians are hiding in a bathroom inside the bank, and police are attempting to control the perimeter of the scene.

"Fountain Square and the surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic," police said.

Responders treating someone at base of flagpole, Fountain Sq. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/gpO9hWmcb0 — Anne Saker, writer (@apsaker) September 6, 2018

A reporter at the scene said two ambulances had already left the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved