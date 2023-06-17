Remembering the Mother Emanuel Nine eight years later

Nine lives were cut short when a hate-filled gunman entered Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Eight years ago, on June 17, 2015, about two dozen members of a Bible study group at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church -- known as Mother Emanuel -- were holding their regular weekly evening meeting.

An admitted white supremacist entered the church shortly before the meeting started and sat in with the group, beside the church's leader, Rev. Clementa Pinckney. After prayer was said and the meeting was over, the man stood up and opened fire on the African American churchgoers, killing nine.

That killer was captured on June 18, one day after the killings. He was sentenced to death on his federal charges on Jan. 10, 2017 and to life in prison without parole on state charges on April 10, 2017. He's currently in federal prison.

The tragedy sparked outrage and an outpouring of emotion in South Carolina and across the nation. It also led to calls for change, both symbolic and in the laws that govern.

Several events have taken place this week to commemorate the anniversary. On Saturday in Charleston there was a ceremony to open a Freedom Memorial Garden in honor of Susie Jackson, one of the victims. The memorial garden is located adjacent to the Charleston County Public Library at 68 Calhoun Street and runs along Alexander Street, where Jackson lived for more than 50 years.

In the years since the tragedy, those who lost their lives have collectively come to be known as the "Emanuel Nine."

These are the nine:

The Honorable Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41: Pastor at Mother Emanuel, SC and a South Carolina state senator. Pinckney had lead rallies after the shooting of Walter Scott by a North Charleston Police officer and had pushed for legislation requiring police to wear body cams. According to reports, earlier on June 15, he was campaigning with then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Pinckney's body laid in state in the Rotunda at the State House in Columbia on June 24, 2015. His service was held June 26 at TD Arena at College of Charleston. President Barack Obama gave the eulogy, famously singing part of the hymn, “Amazing Grace.”

Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54: Bible study member, manager in the Charleston Count Public Library system, sister to former SC state senator Malcom Graham. Service was held at Emanuel AME Church on June 27, 2015. Hurd’s family established the Cynthia Graham Hurd Fund for Reading and Literacy organization to give children easier access to books.

Susie Jackson, 87: Bible study and choir member. Service held at Emanuel AME Church on June 27, 2015.

Ethel Lance, 70: Sexton at Mother Emanuel. Service held at Emanuel AME Church on June 25, 2015.

Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, 49: Bible study member, school administrator and admissions coordinator at Southern Wesleyan University, pastor.

Tywanza Sanders, 26: Bible study member, grandnephew of Susie Jackson. According to reports, Sanders tried to talk Roof out of shooting the others and was the first person shot after stepping in front of his aunt. Service held at Emanuel AME Church on June 27, 2015.

Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74: Pastor at Mother Emanuel and also at Greater Zion AME in Awendaw.

Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45: Pastor, speech therapist and track coach at Goose Creek High School, mother of former Chicago Cubs player Chris Singleton. Service held at Emanuel AME Church on June 25, 2015.

Myra Thompson, 59: Bible study teacher

What's happened since the shooting:

July 2015: Mother Emanuel establishes The Reverend Pinckney Scholarship Fund to support education for church members, victims of the shooting and their extended families.

July 6, 2015: South Carolina Legislature decides to remove the Confederate flag that had been flying in front of the State House and move it to the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.

July 10, 2015: The Confederate flag is taken down.

July 1, 2016: Survivors sue the FBI over the "Charleston loophole" that allowed the shooter to inadvertently purchase the gun used in the massacre. The phrase "Charleston loophole" refers to a "proceed to sale" provision in federal gun laws that allows a person the option to legally sell a firearm after three days, even if a background check is not completed.

February 28, 2019: US House passes S.154, a bill introduced by Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, that would close the "Charleston loophole" by extending the length of FBI background checks for gun purchases from three to five days and establishing a more uniform and expedient process for reporting and maintaining criminal records. The bill has never passed the U.S. Senate, despite several attempts.

June 17, 2019: “Emanuel” documentary released. NBA star Stephen Curry and actress Viola Davis are executive producers, with actress Mariska Hargitay as a co-producer. The film uses interviews from survivors and news footage to tell what happened on June 17, 2015.

March 2, 2020: Memorial to the Mother Emanuel victims receives $250,000 grant. motheremanuel.com/emanuel-9/

October 28, 2021: The families of the victims of the attack reach an $88 million settlement with the U.S. government. A mistake by the government allowed the killer to purchase the gun he used in the attack.