Most of the cats are said to be in good health and ready to be adopted soon.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Several agencies are lending a helping hand to more than 60 cats after they were rescued from a hoarding situation in Middletown.

Though for this case, the owner did not face any criminal charges.

"It was more so a rescue that got out of control," said Senior Animal Control Officer Gail Petras of Middletown Animal Control.

Three years ago during the pandemic, a Middletown resident rescued four pregnant cats.

Since most businesses were closed at the time, the owner had nowhere to bring them and instead, tried to care for them on her own.

"She really was doing her best to keep things clean and to try to get meds where she needed them and she really did better than most people would have," added Ofc. Petras.

Petras said it was until an anonymous caller expressed their concern after someone was bitten by one of the cats.

That was when officers responded and several organizations like the Connecticut Humane Society offered to take in some of the cats, many of which have been adopted or brought to foster homes.

"When we get those requests, we always try to evaluate what we can do, what resources we have available, and if we can help, we always try to help," said Allyson Simerlein of the Connecticut Humane Society.

On Tuesday, 18 cats were spayed and neutered at Pieper-Olson Veterinary Hospital and another vet did six more on Thursday.

"Cats and dogs reproduce pretty easily, fairly quickly, so kind of the turnaround time is faster than you might expect," said Dr. Elizabeth Molinet of Pieper-Olson Veterinary Hospital.

The owner is now back at home breathing a sigh of relief and kept ten cats herself.

"If you think you have intact animals that are multiplying, try to get a handle on it and ask for help right away," added Petras.

Petras added the owner has been very cooperative.

