A winter storm that contributed to at least five deaths in the Midwest is pummeling the mid-Atlantic region for a second day, bringing snow, freezing rain and power outages.

Nearly 200,000 people were without electricity in Virginia and North Carolina on Sunday morning.

The wintry mix was also causing problems at airports in the region, including more than 250 flight cancellations Sunday at the three main airports serving the nation's capital.

In Baltimore, a man was fatally shot as he shoveled snow early Sunday morning. Police said a 43-year-old man was outside shoveling at 4:40 a.m. when an unidentified suspect shot him in the shoulder and head. He died at a local hospital.

Virginia State Police say a fatal crash on Interstate 81 occurred when a military surplus vehicle's driver lost control due to slick road conditions as a winter storm went through the region.

The accident happened Saturday night in a southbound lane of I-81 in Pulaski County. The vehicle was struck by two tractor-trailers.

One tractor-trailer and the surplus truck stopped in the median, while the other tractor-trailer crossed northbound lanes and struck a fence.

State police said the surplus vehicle's driver died at the scene. He was identified as 73-year-old Ronald W. Harris of Gainesville, Georgia. The tractor-trailer drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

A police spokeswoman said a Virginia medical examiner will officially determine whether Harris' death was storm-related.

The storm was expected to continue into Sunday evening.

In Indiana, the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 were closed for hours Saturday after a semitruck jackknifed along the snow-covered highway near Lafayette, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

Missouri had gotten the worst of the storm by Saturday, with the National Weather Service reporting more than a foot (30.48 centimeters) of snow Saturday morning in some places around St. Louis and Jefferson City, and more than 18 inches (45 centimeters) in Columbia.

In Kansas City, where the Chiefs were hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, about 8 inches of snow had fallen by early afternoon. The snow had tapered off by the time the game started midafternoon, but stadium crews worked for hours before the game to clear the stadium's lot, field and seats in anticipation of a full house for the playoff game.

At least five people were killed in crashes on slick roadways in Kansas and Missouri. They included a woman and her 14-year-old stepdaughter whose car slid into the path of a semitrailer in Clinton, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City, on Friday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Another woman died when her car slid on U.S. 24 in northern Missouri and was hit by an oncoming SUV.

In Kansas, a 62-year-old man died after his pickup truck skidded on the Kansas Turnpike and hit a concrete barrier, according to the patrol. Another crash involving two semitrailers in snowy conditions killed a 41-year-old driver from Mexico, the patrol said.

"We're anticipating still more snow through today, so we're asking motorists to stay home until the roads are cleared," said Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Collin Stosberg, stationed in suburban Kansas City. "If you do have to get out on the road, we're asking you to do three things: Have your cellphone fully charged, wear your seat belt and slow your speed for the conditions."

Missouri troopers responded to more than 3,000 calls for help through early Saturday afternoon, including more than 700 crashes and 1,300 stranded vehicles. Illinois State Police said troopers along the Mississippi River across from St. Louis have responded to more than 100 crashes during the storm.

At Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, most flights were canceled or delayed.

In central Missouri, officials said about 12,000 households and businesses were without power in Columbia and the surrounding area at one point.