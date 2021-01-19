'This mob was fed lies': McConnell says Trump 'provoked' his supporters who stormed US Capitol

The soon to be Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell directed his criticism for the January 6th riot at the President and others in power he said fanned the flames.

WASHINGTON — Nearly two full weeks after the Capitol riot, as more than 100 people stand charged for their role in the insurrection, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell placing blame at the feet of President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s speech may have set the tone for what's to come as the impeachment trial moves to the US Senate even after President Trump leaves office.

“This mob was fed lies”, the Republican Leader said. “They were provoked by the President and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.

“But we pressed on. We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation. Not even for one night.

Leader McConnell said there will be a safe transfer of power on Wednesday as Joe Biden is sworn in, then, "we'll move forward. Our work for the American people will continue, as it has for more than 230 years."

That work will include the completion of the impeachment trial begun last week. If the Senate votes to convict, Donald Trump would be prevented from running for office again.