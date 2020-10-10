Demonstrators plan Supreme Court protest outside Mitch McConnell's DC home

Organizers say Judge Amy Coney Barrett should not be confirmed to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

WASHINGTON — Demonstrators are planning a protest outside Sen. Mitch McConnell's D.C. home in Northeast Saturday.

Organizers say they will call on the Senate Majority leader to suspend the Senate, and speak out against the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

Barrett was nominated last month following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The confirmation process remains on schedule despite President Donald Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

This is not the first time protesters have targeted McConnell's home for demonstrations. Following the announcement of Barrett's nomination, members of the Sunshine Movement staged a "wake-up call" noise demonstration with a go-go band.

"Now McConnell will move at unprecedented speed to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, reneging on the rationale for blocking Obama's pick for Supreme Court Justice in 2016," the group said in a statement at the time.

Protesters gather and make noise outside US Senate Majority leader #MitchMcConnell home pic.twitter.com/DQGXVkvK7A — Nicole DiAntonio (@NicoleDiAntonio) September 24, 2020

Rallies were also held at the Supreme Court last month, when dozens of people called for the Senate to push off the confirmation hearings until after the presidential election in November.

"I feel a great deal of sadness combined with urgency to act," said Ana Maria Archila, who spoke to the crowd at the September 27 event. "We want to tell every Democratic senator that every day you wake up from now until Election Day, your job is to protect people’s ability to choose their president.”

Despite lawmakers contracting coronavirus, McConnell has said Barrett's confirmation hearings will go on as planned. Hearings were scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 12. McConnell said those hearings are "full steam ahead."