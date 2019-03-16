ST. LOUIS — All of-age Missouri residents would be required to own an AR-15 style rifle if a bill were to become law.

Called the "McDaniel Militia Act," people aged 18-35 and are legally able to possess a firearm would need to buy or own an AR-15. A 75 percent tax credit would be created to allow for the purchase of one.

The bill was introduced in late February by state House Republican Andrew McDaniel.

Someone who is considered a resident on Aug. 28, 2019, has one year to purchase the weapon, according to the bill text.

The bill is not scheduled for a hearing in the immediate future, KMOV-TV reports.

