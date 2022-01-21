Premiere Impossible? Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' delayed yet again

The next two "Mission: Impossible" movies are delayed again, with the film's production citing problems stemming from the ongoing pandemic.

NEW YORK — It will be another year before a new “Mission: Impossible” movie hits theaters. Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced Friday that the release of “Mission: Impossible 7” will be pushed from Sept. 20 to July 14, 2023.

“Mission: Impossible 8,” previously set for July 2023, will instead open June 28, 2024.

It's the latest setback for a pair of blockbusters that have been much-delayed by the pandemic. Shooting on “Mission: Impossible 7," starring franchise lead Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell of "Captain America" fame, was put on hiatus in early 2020 because of COVID-19. After filming resumed in the summer of 2020, principal photography ultimately concluded by September 2021.

Paramount and Skydance attributed the postponements to pandemic-related delays.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic," said the film companies in a joint statement.

Another blockbuster Cruise sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," has also been hit by repeated postponements. It's now set for theatrical release on May 27, 2022, nearly three years after its original premiere date.