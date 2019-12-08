HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have identified the man suspected of stealing a car with a one year old in it. They say 54-year-old Michael R Enochs is the suspect in the kidnapping and theft. He's still on the loose.



They say the Davidson County Sheriff's Office got calls from people who noticed the car at a vacant home on Rock Shores Drive. That's when deputies found the child. Police say the little boy was unharmed. The car the child was in was also found. It's a Gold Acura TL that was taken from a parking lot at 1100 S Main St. in High Point, Sunday night.

The Amber Alert has been canceled. Police say Enochs is still wanted. Originally police said the suspect was a black male but after reviewing surveillance video, new information was released and detectives say they are looking for a white male, around 20-30 years old.

Surveillance photos of suspected wanted in car theft with child inside, which triggered an Amber Alert Sunday night into Monday morning. Child and car have been found.

High Point Police

He's described as being 6 feet tall, 165 pounds and having dark brown hair.

Legend Goodwin missing after car stolen with him inside Sunday night in High Point

High Point Police, Amber Alert

WFMY News 2 is looking into the Amber Alert system and why no phone alerts went out overnight. High Point Police posted the incident on its Facebook Page and Amber Alert sent a tweet about the child and ran a crawl on television screens. However, many are questioning why didn't an alert go out on phones sooner. When an alert was issued over phones, the child had been located.

If you have any information on who this man is, call the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.