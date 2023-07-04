Texas woman missing for nearly 2 days found alive in Jeep submerged underwater

A fisherman found the Jeep submerged about 40 feet away from a boat ramp. The missing woman was spotted as the Jeep was getting ready to be pulled from the water.

MARION COUNTY, Texas — A missing Texas woman was found alive inside a vehicle that was submerged underwater, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The woman had been missing since Wednesday, April 5.

She was found two days later when a fisherman noticed a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet away from a boat ramp, deputies said.

In pictures released by authorities, the only visible part of the Jeep was part of its roof.

As the Jeep was getting ready to be pulled from the water, deputies noticed someone inside was moving. They later found out it was the missing woman.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.