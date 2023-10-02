State police say they've found Charlotte Sena and she is safe and in good health.

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police are canceling the Amber Alert for nine-year-old Charlotte Sena. In a Facebook post, Troopers say she has been found safe and in good health.

Troopers also say a suspect is in custody, but no other details have been released at this time.

Charlotte Sena was believed to have been abducted while riding her bicycle Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany, according to the state police.

More than 100 searchers, including police, rangers and civilians, scoured the park Sunday using drones, bloodhounds and an airboat.

Charlotte, a fourth grader from nearby Greenfield, had been riding her bike around a loop in the bucolic park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. Her parents became alarmed when she failed to return after 15 minutes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Sunday.

The girl’s mother called 911 after her bicycle was found at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.