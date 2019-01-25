ERNUL, North Carolina — Authorities in North Carolina say a 3-year-old boy who was missing for two days has been found alive in good health near the home he disappeared from.

In a news release Thursday night, FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch says Casey Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews in Craven County in eastern North Carolina.

Lynch says the boy is with his family and being evaluated at a hospital.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says the boy was playing with two other children in his grandmother's backyard in Ernul on Tuesday, but didn't come inside with them.