CARROLLTON, Ohio — The Carroll County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing teen.

Investigators say 14-year old Jonathan Minard was last seen on April 13.

Minard is 5' 7" and weighs 145 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff's dispatch center.