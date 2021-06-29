Miss Nevada USA title won by transgender woman for 1st time

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

For the first time in the pageant's history, the title of Miss Nevada USA has been won by a transgender woman.

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

She beat 21 other candidates to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant that will be held on Nov. 29.